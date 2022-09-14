ARRESTS

  • Frederick J Greene Jr, 37, homeless, for possession of opiate, opium or narcotic, parole violation. Confined on $10,750 bond.
  • Jacob Paul Zimmerman, 41, Council Grove, for theft by deception and theft of property or services. Released on $10,000 bond.
  • Jordan Eric Kimbrough, 29, homeless, for criminal trespass and interference with LEO. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Confined o $100 bond.
  • Stephen George Fox, 37, homeless, for theft of property or services. Confined on $750 bond.
  • McKain Tyson Farr, 20, Wamego, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Tariah Librea Williams, 21, 1108 Garden Way No. 8, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.