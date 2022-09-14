Frederick J Greene Jr, 37, homeless, for possession of opiate, opium or narcotic, parole violation. Confined on $10,750 bond.
Jacob Paul Zimmerman, 41, Council Grove, for theft by deception and theft of property or services. Released on $10,000 bond.
Jordan Eric Kimbrough, 29, homeless, for criminal trespass and interference with LEO. Confined on $750 bond.
Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Confined o $100 bond.
Stephen George Fox, 37, homeless, for theft of property or services. Confined on $750 bond.
McKain Tyson Farr, 20, Wamego, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Tariah Librea Williams, 21, 1108 Garden Way No. 8, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENT
Officers filed a report for theft at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of University Dr. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported his 2018 Honda Grom motorcycle was stolen between Sept. 9 and 10 while he was out of town. The motorcycle was recovered unoccupied in the 3000 block of Conrow Dr. in Manhattan on Sept. 10 after fleeing from officers who attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Claflin Rd. and Nichols St. earlier the same day for no visible tag. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.