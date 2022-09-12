Ashenafi Jason Gallagher, 18, 1921 Phillsbury Drive, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Brian James Droge, 41, 1637 West Osage St., for theft of property or services, and driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Jarrett Daniel Riffel, 41, Stockton, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Christopher Allen Powell, 38, homeless, for possession of stimulant and criminal trespass. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Melissa Ann Henderson, 39, 1200 Yuma St. No. 2, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
John Darrell Phillips, 36, 2270 Westchester Drive, for criminal threat. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Jeremy Daniel Page, 50, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd., for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Courtney Leonard Harris, 21, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Kevin DeWayne Robinson, 29, 53 Corey Place, for failure to appear. Released on $400 bond.
Cassandra Potter, 49, 53 Corey Place, for failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.
Corneal Arnez Johnson, 33, 416 Fremont St No. 1, for probation violation. Confined on $8,000 bond.
Eugene Milton, 63, 431 S. 5th St., for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Matthew Mohler, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan. Strasser Landing LLC and a 21-year-old woman reported an unknown man threw a brick through an apartment window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police arrested Kelly Susanne Poland, 33, and Travis Michael Poland, 44, both of Timnath, Colo., for battery after a fight at O’Malley’s Bar. Offices responded to the report of a battery at 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Malley’s Bar. Police said the Polands punched two men — 21 and 50 — while at the establishment. The Polands are each free on $750 bond.
Officers responded to the report of a battery at 3:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. 10th and Thurston Streets in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported three or four unknown men tackled and punched him. The man was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of facial lacerations and scrapes. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers filed a report for theft at noon Sunday in the 1200 block of N. 10th St. in Manhattan. Bryx Renovations reported construction and painting tools were stolen from a property being worked on. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,630. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Osage St. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported his Trek Marlin bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $670. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Will Cravens, 22, of Wamego had lost control while braking a curve and hit a curb causing the motorcycle to roll. Cravens was transported to Via Christi for treatment of arm, wrist, ankle, and leg injuries.