Evan David Megaw, 19, Junction City, for aggravated robbery. Confined on $85,000 bond.
Trinity Douglas Magnett, 44, Ogden, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 24, 1327 Colorado St., for probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
Jayson Bruce Hayes, 41, Salina, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Donnithan Maurice Jones, 29, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Liandro Cristian Soto Jimenez, 19, Bonner Springs, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Cherlynn Nichole Rachel, 29, Lawrence, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Bryce Christopher Johnson Jones, 20, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Philina Rose Zimmerman, 40, Silver Lake, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Casement and Allen Roads in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2000 GMC Sonoma driven by Lyle Phinney, 70, of Manhattan, had been traveling eastbound on Allen when it entered the intersection of Casement causing a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Rebecca Coates, 39, of Manhattan to hit it around the back driver's side area. Phinney was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries and later released. Phinney was also issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at 1:00 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported a man he knew robbed him at gunpoint of $450 cash after a withdrawal at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM. Police have not made an arrest. The incident is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.