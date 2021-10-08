ARRESTS
- Katherine Marie Grumbles, 30, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined in $1,500 bond.
- Brandy Lee Edgemon, 28, St. George, for possession of stimulant, driving while suspended, maximum speed limits and no vehicle liability insurance. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Jermaine Riley Barnett, 25, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
- Jake Eric Fechner, 43, Alta Vista, for failure to appear. Confined on $16,000 bond.
- Jonathan Bradley Katt, 35, 4505 Freeman Road, for criminal restraint. Released, no bond posted.
- Scott Douglas Habluetzel, 41, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
- Jack Kruse, 20, Wamego for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Beechwood Terrace in Manhattan. A 35-year-old women reported an unknown person stole her Giant mountain bicycle from a bike rack. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. An 18-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his Raleigh Rally M600 bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 50 block of Corey Place in Manhattan. A 48-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man reported a 37-year-old woman stole a purse, cash, medication and groceries. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 9:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown person stole a Toshiba laptop, a JBL Bluetooth speaker, Nike shoes, a Browning 12 gauge shotgun and an S&W MMP 15 Vortex Scope from his unlocked truck. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $2,210. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.