Police report for Oct. 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 ARRESTSJoel Peter Bales, 50, homeless, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.Dayton Alan Bittle, 19, St. George, for DUI and liquor purchase/possesses/consume by a minor. Held on $750 bond.Michael Eugene Powell Jr, 27, Ogden, for domestic battery and battery. Held on $3,000 bond.Joleann Cathleen Killham, 21, 1007 Houston St., for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.Rachel Marian Emilynn Creel, 25, 4400 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 17, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.NOTICETO APPEARChase Kreutzer, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public while at 1200 block of Laramie Street.