Lauren Eleanor Bianco, 26, Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Zachary Ryan Burch, 33, Topeka, for probation violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
Eric Alan McCollum, 27, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 306, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
John Caleb Chambers, 38, Newton, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Jessica Endrea Huwler, 38, Chapman, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:15 am Monday in the 5300 block of William Wood Rd. An 87-year-old man reported his unoccupied residence was broken into and a bronze Tiffany-style lamp, a school house clock, a tabletop clock, Topps race track trading cards, a butter churn, miscellaneous dolls, and other miscellaneous collectibles were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic-related) at 4:15 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported a 25-year-old man broke off a windshield wiper and scratched a window on her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Muray Rd. in Manhattan. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old man stole checks from a mailbox and cashed them at banks in Manhattan and Wichita. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,300.
Police on Tuesday arrested Kyle Dean Pruyn Jr, 31, 1604 Hill Valley Drive, and Mercedes Lynne Imlay, 21, Grandview Plaza, after finding meth and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle. Officers made a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Third Street and Fort Riley Boulevard. Pruyn Jr. was arrested for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $5,000. Imlay was arrested for failure to appear. She was released on a total bond of $10,000.