ARRESTS

  • Lauren Eleanor Bianco, 26, Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Zachary Ryan Burch, 33, Topeka, for probation violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Eric Alan McCollum, 27, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 306, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • John Caleb Chambers, 38, Newton, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Jessica Endrea Huwler, 38, Chapman, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.