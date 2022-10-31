ARRESTS

  • Neshawn Marie Smith, 51, 5550 Stone Crest Court No. 203, for two counts of failure to appear and driving while suspended. Confined on $3,250 bond.
  • Zachary Ryan Mason, 25, Independence, Mo., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of weapons. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Wyatt Austin Brown, 14, 2232 Green Ave., for theft of property or services and battery. Released, no bond posted.
  • Gretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 2040 Hayes Drive, for violation of protection order, criminal deprivation of property, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of witness or victim. Released on $10,000 bond.
  • Arron James Flower, 40, 431 South 5th St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Braedyn Michael Woborny, 24, 6310 Golden Shores, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Wyatt Jack Steppe, 20, Chapman, for DUI, possession of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and consumption/possession of liquor by a minor. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Mason Dean Rodie, 23, 2429 Himes Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Sarah Andrea Sessin, 35, 3516 Rocky Ford Ave., for possession of marijuana, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Released on $3,750.
  • Brian Keith Cottrell, 36, no address listed, for parole violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Daniel James Fox, 52, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
  • Gretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 2040 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $6,000 bond.
  • Juan Manuel Deluna Deleon, 23, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Demariee Kayvon Walton, 23, Ogden, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.