Neshawn Marie Smith, 51, 5550 Stone Crest Court No. 203, for two counts of failure to appear and driving while suspended. Confined on $3,250 bond.
Zachary Ryan Mason, 25, Independence, Mo., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of weapons. Released on $2,000 bond.
Wyatt Austin Brown, 14, 2232 Green Ave., for theft of property or services and battery. Released, no bond posted.
Gretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 2040 Hayes Drive, for violation of protection order, criminal deprivation of property, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of witness or victim. Released on $10,000 bond.
Arron James Flower, 40, 431 South 5th St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Braedyn Michael Woborny, 24, 6310 Golden Shores, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Wyatt Jack Steppe, 20, Chapman, for DUI, possession of firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and consumption/possession of liquor by a minor. Confined on $750 bond.
Mason Dean Rodie, 23, 2429 Himes Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Sarah Andrea Sessin, 35, 3516 Rocky Ford Ave., for possession of marijuana, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Released on $3,750.
Brian Keith Cottrell, 36, no address listed, for parole violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
Daniel James Fox, 52, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
Gretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 2040 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $6,000 bond.
Juan Manuel Deluna Deleon, 23, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Demariee Kayvon Walton, 23, Ogden, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Thomas
Arling, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 9th and Ratone St.
Devin Cox, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 926 Thurston St.
Cole Newport, 20, Olathe, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1424 University Drive.
Declan Ryan, 19, Manhattan for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 5300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
Marie Messerli, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 700 block of Vattier Street.
Jack Bachman, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Dirty Dawgs Saloon, 531 N. Manhattan Ave.
Jordan Blochlinger, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 11th and Thurston St.
Parker McGowan, 19, Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 12th and Ratone St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan. It was reported an unknown person shot multiple rounds into a house that 11- and 41-year-old women and a 22-year-old man were inside. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $
1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. A 55-year-old woman reported her car’s windshield smashed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bertrand St. in Manhattan. A 45-year-old man reported his 5x10 foot flatbed trailer was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.
Officers filed a report for battery at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 23- and 32-year-old men were listed as the suspects and victims when it was reported they were in a fight with each other that resulted in the 32-year-old man being transported to Via Christi by EMS after being found unconscious by officers in front of Tubby’s Bar. No charges were filed by the victim transported to the hospital.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported another 19-year-old man punched him in the face at Tubby’s Bar resulting in a broken nose and facial fractures requiring hospitalization.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person stole a suitcase, an LG television, an Xbox One controller, a Dell computer, beer, and miscellaneous food items from his apartment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,170.
Officers filed a report for identity theft and theft at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan. HyVee and a 21-year-old man reported a 22-year-old man stole approximately $