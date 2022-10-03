Jacob Wayne Preece, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Lucas Christopher Lee Gilbert, 21, 1001 Fremont Street No. 1, for criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Jesse Michael Brewer, 29, Homeless, for probation violation. Held on $31,000 bond.
Carlos Manilulu Harris, 71, Junction City, for transporting an open container. Held on $500 bond.
Tristan Jeremy Wright, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Sirvoria Deojershae Darnell Swinson, 26, Junction City, for DUI and possession of marijuana. Released on $750 bond.
Dusty Lee Gilbert, 41, 4701 McIntyre Road, for DUI, ignition interlock device, and duty of driver to report an accident with an unattended vehicle/property. Held on $5,000 bond.
Maria Louisa Powell, 38, Junction City, for ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Released on $500 bond.
Daquez Dingle, 25, 510 Rio Hondo Way No. 205, for failure to appear. Held on $2,500 bond.
Cole Jacob Gritton, 24, 303 North 14th Street, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Alan Geovanny Castaneda Bojorques, 23, 2135 Buckingham No. 7, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Abby Carpenter, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption or alcohol by minor while at Fat’s Bar, 1209 Laramie St.
Sydney Burchard, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at Fat’s Bar, 1209 Laramie St.
Esteban Hernandez, 20, Junction City, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Laura Diaz, 20, Manhattan, for purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Krishmi Akurana Appuhamilage, 18, Manhattan for purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Otto Dunn, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor while at 1300 block of Anderson Avenue.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 11:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of N. 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Adam Rieger, 30, of Manhattan had crashed. Rieger was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a dislocated shoulder and broken arm.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. A 36-year-old man reported his white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with the keys and miscellaneous tools inside was stolen from the Home Depot parking lot while he was inside the business. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for sexual battery at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 17-year-old girl reported a 23-year-old man sexually battered her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Pierre St. in Manhattan. A 39-year-old man reported an unknown man stole a 60” Vizio television, a pair of Definitive tower speakers, an inversion table, and a 100-gallon fish tank from a vacant property. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Stockdale Park Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Charlotte Velazquez, 27, of Milford had hit a sign and rolled over. Velasquez was transported to Via Christi for treatment of neck pain.
Officers filed a report for battery at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of N. Manhattan in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported a 22-year-old man punched him in the face. The man was later seen in the area, ran from officers, and abandoned a handgun. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers filed a report for battery at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. 12 St. in Manhattan. Two women — ages 21 and 22 — reported a 21-year-old woman and two other unknown women stopped in a car near them while they were walking in the alley behind 12B apartments and punched them multiple times before driving away. The incident remains under investigation.