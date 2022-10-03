ARRESTS

  • Jacob Wayne Preece, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Lucas Christopher Lee Gilbert, 21, 1001 Fremont Street No. 1, for criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Jesse Michael Brewer, 29, Homeless, for probation violation. Held on $31,000 bond.
  • Carlos Manilulu Harris, 71, Junction City, for transporting an open container. Held on $500 bond.
  • Tristan Jeremy Wright, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Sirvoria Deojershae Darnell Swinson, 26, Junction City, for DUI and possession of marijuana. Released on $750 bond.
  • Dusty Lee Gilbert, 41, 4701 McIntyre Road, for DUI, ignition interlock device, and duty of driver to report an accident with an unattended vehicle/property. Held on $5,000 bond.
  • Maria Louisa Powell, 38, Junction City, for ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Released on $500 bond.
  • Daquez Dingle, 25, 510 Rio Hondo Way No. 205, for failure to appear. Held on $2,500 bond.
  • Cole Jacob Gritton, 24, 303 North 14th Street, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Alan Geovanny Castaneda Bojorques, 23, 2135 Buckingham No. 7, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.