ARRESTS

  • Marc Anthony Oliver, 17, 2718 Buttonwood Drive, for criminal use of weapons. Released, no bond posted.
  • Robert Israel Wallace, 18, 2042 College Heights Road, for contribute to a child misconduct. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Cristian Soto, 18, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 22, for possession of marijuana and contribute to a child misconduct. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Jaelyn Jahmir Austin, 18, 1768 Cassel Road, for contribute to a child misconduct. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Ismael Olague Torres, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 219, for criminal use of weapons. Released, no bond posted.
  • Melvin Lashwn Toliver, 37, 1015 Yuma St., for disorderly conduct. Held on $750 bond.
  • Robert Depre Bagget, 29, no address listed, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 38, Council Grove, for failure to appear. Held on $30,000 bond.
  • Jenny Tik Zayachack, 32, 410 Stone Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $5000 bond.
  • Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, homeless, for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
  • Manfred Adrien Elocka Ngom, 28, 406 Laramie St No. A, for failure to appear. Released on $300 bond.