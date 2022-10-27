Marc Anthony Oliver, 17, 2718 Buttonwood Drive, for criminal use of weapons. Released, no bond posted.
Robert Israel Wallace, 18, 2042 College Heights Road, for contribute to a child misconduct. Held on $1,000 bond.
Cristian Soto, 18, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 22, for possession of marijuana and contribute to a child misconduct. Held on $2,000 bond.
Jaelyn Jahmir Austin, 18, 1768 Cassel Road, for contribute to a child misconduct. Held on $1,000 bond.
Ismael Olague Torres, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 219, for criminal use of weapons. Released, no bond posted.
Melvin Lashwn Toliver, 37, 1015 Yuma St., for disorderly conduct. Held on $750 bond.
Robert Depre Bagget, 29, no address listed, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 38, Council Grove, for failure to appear. Held on $30,000 bond.
Jenny Tik Zayachack, 32, 410 Stone Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $5000 bond.
Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, homeless, for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
Manfred Adrien Elocka Ngom, 28, 406 Laramie St No. A, for failure to appear. Released on $300 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. A 16-year-old boy reported a 15-year-old boy hit him, causing a cut to his lip.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Benjamin Lemmons, 40, of Manhattan had been traveling eastbound on Bluemont and turned onto Tuttle Creek when he rear-ended a 2018 Ford Fusion that was stopped with traffic, driven by Daniel Tyson, 47, of Manhattan. Two passengers of Tyson's car, Traci Tyson, 42, and Taylor Hatch, 17, both of Manhattan, were transported to Via Christi for treatment of head pain. Lemmons was issued a citation for following too close.
Officers filed reports for unlawful computer acts and criminal use of a financial card at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man reported an 18-year-old man known to them had accessed their banking information and transferred money without permission. The total estimated loss associated with these cases is approximately $1,500.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:30 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 316 on I-70. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2018 Hino box truck driven by Damion White, 36, of Lee Summit, Missouri, had overturned while traveling westbound. White was transported to Via Christi for possible bruising to the ribs, spine, and kidney.