Kelsie Birdie Spees, 31, 1316 Flint Hills Place, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on a $1,000 bond.
Wade Alan Walters, 54, Riley, for five counts of violation of protection order, three counts of criminal trespass and stalking. Confined with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal sodomy at 8:44 a.m. Monday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 14-year-old girl as the victim. Because of the nature of this crime, police said it wouldn't release any further information.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:39 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Knox Lane. in Manhattan. Golden Rule Practices, LLC reported an unknown person stole a silver 2009 H&H car hauler trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Ulta Beauty reported three unknown women stole numerous beauty supplies. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. A 37-year-old woman reported an unknown person entered her unoccupied home and stole an orange Polygon kid's bicycle, an Xbox One, a red velvet sling bag, two rings and a diamond. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,270. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.