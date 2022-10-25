Richard Aron Lowery, 25, 727 Griffith Drive No. 2, for probation violation. Held on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Bryant Sumner, 19, Topeka, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Five Below.
Deandre Sowers, 19, Auburn, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and transporting an open container while at Five Below.
Temaj Hart, 19, Fort Riley, for possession of marijuana while at the 1200 block of Fremont St.
Kiernan Macintoch, 21, Fort Riley, for possession of an open container while at the 1200 block of Fremont St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan. JT Drywall and Plastering reported a 40-year-old man threw a rock at a truck window and damaged a separate truck's door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan. Two men — ages 22 and 25 — reported their unlocked truck had numerous Milwaukee and other miscellaneous tools stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,220. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.