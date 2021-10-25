ARRESTS
- Daniel Richard Glynn A Hansen, 32, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Frederick Derrell Swinson, 34, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined on no bond.
- Mekel Anthony McAlpine, 36, 1015 Moro St. No. 4, for failure to appear. Free on $4,000 bond.
- Jacob Jeremy Mendenhall, 43, 2148 Patricia Place, for violation of protection order. Free on $250 bond.
- Brian Eugene Vineyard, 44, Wichita, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Cantly Austin McGuire, 21, Groves, Texas, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Rasheen Deona Rolf, 30, Independence, Missouri, for criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Antonio Terrell Hill, 50, Ogden, for probation violation, possession of opiate and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- Rosie Ann Beneux, 39, homeless, for criminal trespass. Free on $500 bond.
- Brandon Dhylan Sichler, 20, Junction City, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Landon Summers, 20, Hays, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor in the 1200 block of Moro Street.
- Zachary Block, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
- Lucia Novelly, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Jay Oakes, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor and unlawful use of license at O’Malley’s Alley, 1210 Moro St.
- Landon Gegen, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
- Kirk Fisher, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
- Adam Riekenberg, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at 612 N. Juliette Ave.
- Kyler Hillman, 20, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Connor Hennes, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
- Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 8:54 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Lakewood Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 87-year-old woman. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 9:29 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Denison Avenue in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his backpack with a Microsoft Surface laptop inside. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested Michael Wyley, 21, 525 North Manhattan Ave. No. 6, for unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits and possession of a firearm with under the influence at 2:04 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Laramie Street in Manhattan. Wyley reportedly shot a gun multiple times. There were no injuries reported. Wyley is free on a $2,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 2:16 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of N. Seth Child Road in Manhattan. Waters True Value reported an unknown person made a fraudulent purchase by check for a Stihl concrete saw. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,245. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and theft at 3:06 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sarber Lane in Manhattan. Walmart, Intrust Bank and a 71-year-old woman reported an unknown person made unauthorized purchases on a credit card. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,925. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person cut off and stole the catalytic converter off his truck. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 9:14 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Brookhaven Drive in Manhattan. A 38-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole headphones, an Apple iPhone 12, cash and a Nike bag from her car. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $570. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 11:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his silver 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The total estimated loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 2:22 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Denison Avenue in Manhattan. Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity reported an unknown person entered the fraternity house and stole two framed composite photos. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $8,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested Donmel Davon Glover, 30, of 2317 Candlewood Drive No. 8, for DUI after his car hit a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:17 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Seth Child Road and Gary Avenue in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Glover and a 2021 Kawasaki 640 Ninja motorcycle driven by Seth Trimble, 22, of Ft. Riley had collided. Trimble was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken leg. Glover was arrested after leaving the scene for aggravated battery, operating a car with a required ignition interlock device, driving under the influence and duty of driver to give information. Glover is confined in Riley County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Willard Place in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown person entered his home and stole three televisions. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property at 4:10 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Candlecrest Circle in Manhattan. A 40-year-old woman reported a 16-year-old boy had taken her 2020 Kia Forte. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $16,000.