ARRESTS
• Ricardo Acosto Phillips, 24, 501 Pierre St. #2, for failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Taylor Gordan Gibbons, 30, 2014 Strong Ave., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Corey Mathew Kaszanics, 25, 2032 Hayes Drive, for aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim and domestic battery. Free on $20,000 bond.
• Russell Luis Allen Jr., 38, Newton, for probation violation. Confined with $0 bond.
• Tyler Zachary Bradford, 21, 1410 Watson Place #D4, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.