Gregory Samuel Gilman, 57, 1205 Wyndham Heights, for possession of a firearm while under the influence and DUI. Released on $1,750 bond.
Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, Homeless, for violating a protection order. Held on $3,000 bond.
Berenice Farmer, 76, Ogden, for attempted 2nd-degree murder. Held on $100,000 bond.
Stephanie Marie Martinez, 20, 2216 Buckingham No. 12, for interference with law enforcement officer, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by minor and use of a driver’s license not issued to person. Released on $500 bond.
Andrew Liam Meyer, 26, 1919 SE Adams Lot 84, for parole violation. Released on $650 bond.
Mckenzie Rain Turner, 15, 711 Allison Ave No. 11, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
Katia Yaneth Watt, 21, 1124 Garden Way No. A, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Chance Doyle Callaway, 29, 1604 Hill Valley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.
Shalicia Daniel Harris, 20, 3225 Canterbury No. 12, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Held on $4,000 bond.
Digna R Rios, 28, Junction City, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Theodore Edward Ayon Jr, 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for criminal damage to property. Released on $750 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Weston Guetterman, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1400 Anderson Ave.
Cole Fisher, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1400 Anderson Ave.
Elliot Johnson, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1400 Anderson Ave.
August Steinle, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1400 Anderson Ave.
Colin Bachtle, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1614 Fairchild Ave.
Jared McCartney, 19, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1400 Anderson Ave.
Lane Kleeper, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1400 Anderson Ave.
Jordan Blochlinger, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1200 block of Moro St.
Trystan Harris, 20, Wamego, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Bailey Wisdom, 19, Wamego, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by Eli Herrera, 26, of Manhattan was southbound on N. Manhattan and had entered the pedestrian crosswalk when a 2017 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, of Manhattan that was driving west on Kimball turned and ran over him, dragging him under the truck for a short time. Herrera was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a broken hand and broken ankle. Officer later filed a report for theft after it was reported the scooter was stolen after the crash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported his Mongoose bicycle was stolen after the bike lock was cut. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $520. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of N. 4th and Laramie Streets in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2004 Volkswagen Bug driven by Aiden Baldridge, 20, of Overland Park was driving southbound on N. 4th when she turned left onto Laramie Pl. and was hit head-on by a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, of Wamego who was northbound on S. 4th. Boyd (back/neck pain and cut to the head) and a passenger, Breanna White, 22, of Manhattan (facial injuries) were transported to Via Christi for treatment. Baldridge was issued a citation for failure to yield.