ARRESTS

  • Gregory Samuel Gilman, 57, 1205 Wyndham Heights, for possession of a firearm while under the influence and DUI. Released on $1,750 bond.
  • Kurtis Hayes Rich, 26, Homeless, for violating a protection order. Held on $3,000 bond.
  • Berenice Farmer, 76, Ogden, for attempted 2nd-degree murder. Held on $100,000 bond.
  • Stephanie Marie Martinez, 20, 2216 Buckingham No. 12, for interference with law enforcement officer, purchase/possession/consumption of liquor by minor and use of a driver’s license not issued to person. Released on $500 bond.
  • Andrew Liam Meyer, 26, 1919 SE Adams Lot 84, for parole violation. Released on $650 bond.
  • Mckenzie Rain Turner, 15, 711 Allison Ave No. 11, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
  • Katia Yaneth Watt, 21, 1124 Garden Way No. A, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Chance Doyle Callaway, 29, 1604 Hill Valley Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Shalicia Daniel Harris, 20, 3225 Canterbury No. 12, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Held on $4,000 bond.
  • Digna R Rios, 28, Junction City, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Theodore Edward Ayon Jr, 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for criminal damage to property. Released on $750 bond.