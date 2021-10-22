ARRESTS

  • Ceina Jolie Kramm, 16, Wamego, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
  • Anthony James Belin, 16, 2217 Snowbird Drive, for possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
  • Andrew Liam Meyer, 25, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Saben Thomas Williams, 17, 520 Brooklawn Drive, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and taxation. Released, no bond posted.
  • Robert Lee Johnson Jr, 56, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Jamie Nickole Berges, 31, St. George, for probation violation and failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Mekel Anthony McAlpine, 36, Mobile, AL, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.