Police report for Oct. 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTSCeina Jolie Kramm, 16, Wamego, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.Anthony James Belin, 16, 2217 Snowbird Drive, for possession of marijuana and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.Andrew Liam Meyer, 25, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.Saben Thomas Williams, 17, 520 Brooklawn Drive, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and taxation. Released, no bond posted.Robert Lee Johnson Jr, 56, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.Jamie Nickole Berges, 31, St. George, for probation violation and failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.Mekel Anthony McAlpine, 36, Mobile, AL, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Legislators discuss future of Pa. workforce: Min. wage, paid leave, other labor laws UN Report: World fossil fuel usage headed in the wrong direction Prop master explains how prop guns can be dangerous Latest News Why safety Juan Thornhill should continue to improve, if the KC Chiefs stick with him Will Chris Jones, Ward play Sunday vs. Titans? KC Chiefs say Tyreek Hill appears ready Chiefs-Titans players to watch? Keep an eye on KC and Tennessee's linebackers Sunday Lyft report: Sexual assaults rose sharply in recent years Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes Minneapolis cop charged in chase that killed innocent driver Google takes up to 42% from ads, states say in antitrust case Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore details released on an alleged husband/wife murder.OUR NEIGHBORS | Campus Barbershop owner says cutting hair is a lifestyleArea football roundup: Wabaunsee earns 1st winning season in 24 yearsVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates weigh in on board topics ahead of Nov. 2 electionManhattan man arrested for arson for throwing two Molotov cocktailsIowa State downs Kansas State 33-20; Wildcats drop 3rd straight game after 3-0 start to seasonFamily receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city pool‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon UncomfortableFROM THE PUBLISHER | Open letter to Chris Klieman, Vol. 2Big 12, ESPN announce kickoff time for K-State/TCU game on Oct. 30 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.