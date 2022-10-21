Phillip Emil Brown, 22, Delia, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
Seth K Burroughs, 22, 2403 Buttonwood Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Eli Joseph Smith, 19, St. George, for forgery and theft by deception. Held on $5,358 bond.
Nathan Christopher Bell, 27, 2225 Blaker Drive, for possession of opiate, interference with law enforcement officer, and use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Held on $8,000 bond.
Errin Nichole Loveless, 39, 416 S 4th St., for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Michael Lincoln Steere, 26, 321 Knox Lane, for rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Held, no bond listed.
Austin Lee Dowling, 29, 2526 Buttonwood Drive, for probation violation. Released on $538 bond.
Jeremy John Hands, 48, Larned, for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
Gregory Bryant Kloppe, 37, no address listed, for use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Eighth St. in Ogden. American Property reported the glass to a front door of a residence was broken out. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.