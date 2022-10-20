Police report for Oct. 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSCollin Craig Prockish, 22, 7568 Highway 13, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.LaMichael Scott Fewell, 31, 830 Yuma St., for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 34, 8171 Frog Holler, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Good Sleep Could Keep Illness at Bay as You Age Marijuana Users More Prone to Infections After Knee, Shoulder Surgeries Use of Hair Straighteners Tied to Doubling of Risk for Uterine Cancer Latest News Big 12 on upswing thanks to growing power of Texas schools USD 383 board likes first concepts for administrative center at 901 Poyntz GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief Shawnee Heights beats MHS boys' soccer 3-0 on senior night Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community Brain-eating amoeba killed boy after he swam in Lake Mead, authorities say K-State men's golf finishes 6th at Big 12 Match Play K-State volleyball rebounds with 5-set victory over OU Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHawaiian Bros Island Grill identifies Manhattan locationCheese, please! Alma Creamery opens new retail storeFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingLocal Domino's owner agrees to $330,000 settlement with delivery driversAttorney for Fort Riley soldier accused of Aggieville murder withdraws from caseRCPD investigating theft of jewelry worth $8KRiley County police board announces 3 finalists for RCPD director jobCity Commissioners to consider parking fee structure for Aggieville Parking garageAnnual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair moves downtownHarkin 3rd, Manhattan High 6th at state tennis tourney Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.