ARRESTS

  • Collin Craig Prockish, 22, 7568 Highway 13, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • LaMichael Scott Fewell, 31, 830 Yuma St., for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.
  • Zachary Dewayne Tilton, 34, 8171 Frog Holler, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.