Octavious Andrew Brown, 24, 43 Waterway Place, for criminal trespass. Held on $2,000 bond.
Samantha Jane Harris, 36, 1218 Bertrand Street, for failure to appear. Held on $6,000 bond.
Thomas Dalton Fox Jr, 25, 1211 El Paso Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Tyler Scott Boland, 23, Abilene, for probation violation. Released on $10,000 bond.
Rupert Wyles Cooper, 31, Colombia, for probation violation, possession of marijuana, and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $7,750 bond.
Edward Javante Wright, 26, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Maxxie Clarke, 23, Westmoreland, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while at Taco Bell, 1009 Lime Place.
Cassie Stithem, 24, Westmoreland, for possession of drug paraphernalia while at Taco Bell, 1009 Lime Place.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Walnut in Ogden. A 49-year-old man and Bamford Fire & Sprinkler Co. reported an unknown person took miscellaneous hand and power tools from the victim's truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.