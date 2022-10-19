ARRESTS

  • Octavious Andrew Brown, 24, 43 Waterway Place, for criminal trespass. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Samantha Jane Harris, 36, 1218 Bertrand Street, for failure to appear. Held on $6,000 bond.
  • Thomas Dalton Fox Jr, 25, 1211 El Paso Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Tyler Scott Boland, 23, Abilene, for probation violation. Released on $10,000 bond.
  • Rupert Wyles Cooper, 31, Colombia, for probation violation, possession of marijuana, and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $7,750 bond.
  • Edward Javante Wright, 26, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.