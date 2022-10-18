Grady William Daniel Nadeau, 28, 1723 Colorado St., for material witness. Held on $10,000 bond.
Danielle Christine Sullivan, 31, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $50,000 bond.
Kade Wesley Schulze, 27, no address listed, for theft of property or services, interference with law enforcement officer, and flee or attempt to elude. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Nile Daniel, 30, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while at 1337 Anderson Ave.
Grace Link, 21, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while at 600 block of North 14th Street.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden. Lee’s Auto reported a catalytic converter was taken off a 2000 Chevy S10 Blazer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:14 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan. Hyvee reported a 32-year-old man took items from the business without paying. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,230. The items were later recovered.
Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and theft at 4:33 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 66-year-old man reported an unknown person used his credit card online to purchase a laptop. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,657. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.