ARRESTS

  • Grady William Daniel Nadeau, 28, 1723 Colorado St., for material witness. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Danielle Christine Sullivan, 31, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $50,000 bond.
  • Kade Wesley Schulze, 27, no address listed, for theft of property or services, interference with law enforcement officer, and flee or attempt to elude. Released, no bond posted.