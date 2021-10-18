ARRESTS
Michael
- Lincoln Steere, 25, 321 Knox Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Brandi Nicole McCurdy, 39, Newton, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
- David John Fernandez, 46, 1322 Flint Hills Place, for probation violation. Released on $898 bond.
- Caitlyn Cheyanne Hatcher, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Joshua Adam Jones, 32, 416 S 4th St., for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Dondi Dion Walker, 51, Topeka, for probation violation, failure to appear. Confined on $56,000 bond.
- Nicholas Joseph Magana, 21, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 253; Riverchase MHP, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Kyle Thomas Docker, 40, Fort Riley, for interference with law enforcement officer, Battery, Battery on law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Lauren Aubrey Borthwick, 31, Topeka, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
- John Collins Parish, 39, Junction City, for domestic battery, criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Kelsey Michelle Rookstool, 1704 Fairlane St. Lot 26, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
- Braxton Wayne Harrison, 17, Cimmaron, for liquor. Released, no bond posted.
- Melissa Beth House, 38, Waterville, for DUI, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $4,500 bond.
- Kyle Bradley Cook, 27, 6505 N 52nd St., for DUI. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Tracey Jerome Toliver, 34, Junction City, for battery on law enforcement officer and two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $3,500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Chase Gigstad, 21, Manhattan, for furnishing alcohol to a minor at Dirty Dawgs Saloon, 531 N Manhattan Ave.
- Ava Schemper, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Dirty Dawgs Saloon, 531 N Manhattan Ave.
- Sydney Brands, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Dirty Dawgs Saloon, 531 N Manhattan Ave.
- Logan Goetzinger, 18, Hutchinson, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar,
- 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 2:38 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of N. Main St. in Riley. Short Stop reported an unknown person claimed to be a vendor who was under paid for a recent delivery and deceived an employee to refund the fraudulent claim. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $830. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated domestic battery at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 52-year-old woman reported a 53-year-old man attempted to strangle her. Michael Sherrill, 53, of Plainfield, Ill. was arrested in connection for attempted aggravated domestic battery. Sherrill was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:03 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. Far Out Arcade reported a 31-year-old man punched out the front window of the business. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Robert Gibbons, 31, of Manhattan was transported to Via Christi for treatment of hand lacerations and issued a notice to appear for criminal damage to property.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:38 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Sloan St. in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man reported an unknown person entered his unlocked detached garage and stole miscellaneous tools. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $2250. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:27 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Allen Rd. in Manhattan. A 37-year-old woman reported an unknown person entered her unlocked shed and stole a Yard Machine push mower, two dorm-style refrigerators, a window air conditioner, a floor jack and a clock. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $820. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Allen Rd. in Manhattan. A 48-year-old reported an unknown person stole his gray Mongoose mountain bicycle, white Genesis mountain bicycle, gray Trek mountain bicycle and black Kent mountain bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated child endangerment at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man reported a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were involved in an altercation with the victims. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
- Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 12:38 Sunday in the 2400 block of Stagg Hill Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 79-year-old woman. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:21 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan. A 66-year-old woman reported an unknown person threw a pumpkin and beer bottle at her house which broke a window. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 5:23 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Ratone St. in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported a 69-year-old man injured him. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 8:05 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her Macbook Pro, Michael Kors purse and cash from her car. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $660. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal use of explosives and arson at 11:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. Police reported an unknown man lit a tequila bottle full of gas and sugar on fire outside of the Riley County Police Department Aggieville Substation. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.