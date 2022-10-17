John Hunter Layfield, 22, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Justin Lee Newton, 27, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Nicole Susan Mora, 23, 113 Parker Drive, for criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Marcus Jerome White, 21, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Shontay Michael Clarke, 27, Junction City, for DUI and possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs. Held on $3,000 bond.
Isaac Reid Wilmoth, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
Hunter Charles Tuck, 24, 3215 Canterbury No. 3, for battery on LEO. Released on $1,000 bond.
Marion Gavin, 54, 2500 Bureau Road No. 32, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Tanner Keirns Waugh, 21, 1609 Poyntz Avenue, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Corondus Sanchez Sims, 23, 1410 Hartman Place No. C13, for possession of marijuana. Released on $1,000 bond.
James Edward Dekalb, 55, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 48, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Nile Deanthony Daniel, 30, 1007 Leavenworth Street, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Nathan Scott Nellis, 31, 1201 Vattier Street No. A, for domestic battery, using/possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of a hallucinogenic drug. Released on $3,000 bond.
Roger Lee Smith III, 38, 1841 Cassell Road, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Michael Curtis Skillern Lewis, 28, 1807 Fort Riley Boulevard, for failure to appear. Released on $250 bond.
Christopher Lee Stevens, 54, 2607 East Brooks, for violating a protection order and domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Jacob Deleon, 19, Hays, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Sarah Schlotterback, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Rita Turner, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Justin Blume, 20, Overland Park, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:04 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Thurston Street in Manhattan. A 37-year-old man reported an unknown person took his catalytic converter from his 2005 Honda Accord. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Allison Avenue in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported an unknown person damaged his Dodge Caravan. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 7:34 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Dillards reported an unknown man cut security wire and took 2 Louis Vuitton bags from the business. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,090. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan. A 27-year-old woman reported an unknown person took miscellaneous electronics from her residence including 2 computer monitors, a desktop, an Oculus Quest Headset. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Laramie Street in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person took his Blue iPhone 12. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $845. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported an unknown person cut their bike lock and took their Letric XP Lite Electric Bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is about $870. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.