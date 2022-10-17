OCT. 17 ARRESTS

  • John Hunter Layfield, 22, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Justin Lee Newton, 27, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Nicole Susan Mora, 23, 113 Parker Drive, for criminal damage to property and domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Marcus Jerome White, 21, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Shontay Michael Clarke, 27, Junction City, for DUI and possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs. Held on $3,000 bond.
  • Isaac Reid Wilmoth, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
  • Hunter Charles Tuck, 24, 3215 Canterbury No. 3, for battery on LEO. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Marion Gavin, 54, 2500 Bureau Road No. 32, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Tanner Keirns Waugh, 21, 1609 Poyntz Avenue, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Corondus Sanchez Sims, 23, 1410 Hartman Place No. C13, for possession of marijuana. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • James Edward Dekalb, 55, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 48, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Nile Deanthony Daniel, 30, 1007 Leavenworth Street, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Nathan Scott Nellis, 31, 1201 Vattier Street No. A, for domestic battery, using/possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of a hallucinogenic drug. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Roger Lee Smith III, 38, 1841 Cassell Road, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Michael Curtis Skillern Lewis, 28, 1807 Fort Riley Boulevard, for failure to appear. Released on $250 bond.
  • Christopher Lee Stevens, 54, 2607 East Brooks, for violating a protection order and domestic battery. Held on $4,000 bond.