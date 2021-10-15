ARRESTS
• Alan Jason Harris, 34, 1110 Claflin road No. 102; Campus East Apartments, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Robert Anthony Snider Jr, 28, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd No. 245; Riverchase MHP, for violate protection order, driving while suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Alejandra Salas, 16, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd No. 216; Colonial Gardens MHP, for distribute certain substances within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, taxation, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Grace Myears, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
• Carson White, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. USD 383 reported a 16-year-old man threw an object at a window causing it to shatter. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $1,900.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 1:48 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Reed & Elliott Jewelers reported an unknown suspect stole an Enchanted white gold bridal ring. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $2,590. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her Trek Marlin bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan. A 27-year-old man reported an unknown suspect stole a package containing 14k white gold diamond earrings from his front porch. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $1,660. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows callers to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.