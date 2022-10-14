Dalton Matthew Rizzo, 25, 2051 Kerr Drive No. R1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Sreya Grace Kemling, 21, 500 Rio Hondo Way No. 201, for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
Taime Lyn Staatz, 54, homeless, for probation violation. Held on $52,000 bond.
Carson David Hughes, 22, 918 Bertrand Street, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
Jamison Dile Richie, 21, 2303 Candlewood Drive No. 7, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Teena Deniece Whitmore, 39, 1920 Morning Glory Drive, for probation violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
Veron Mach Davis, 23, 911 Bertrand St., for theft of property or services and probation violation. Held on $4,000 bond.
Robin Marie Mailhot, 57, Woonsocket, Rhode Island, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
Dytwon Diodquin Oscar, 19, Junction City, for probation violation and failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
OCT. 14 INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 70 block of John Pride Lane in Manhattan. A 44-year-old woman reported an unknown man took her keys including a vehicle key fob. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $520.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
OCT. 13 ARRESTS
Gregory Russel McCoy, 24, Herington, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Anthony Ray Moss, 55, Salina, for failure to appear. Released on $1,108 bond.
Francis Hekekia III, 35, Junction City, for violating protection order, domestic battery, assault and criminal threat. Released on $10,000 bond.
Cedric Jounas Wilson, 41, Homeless, for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal threat against a law enforcement officer. Held on $7,000 bond.
Caleb Joaquin Perry, 31, 1331 Flint Hills Place, for domestic battery. Held on $5,000 bond.
German Gerlad Butler, 41, homeless, for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
Elias Noa, 62, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Justin Ray Bowley, 36, Wellington, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
Delante Karon Madden, 26, Platte City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
CITATIONS
Jason Kitts, 18, Manhattan, was cited at about 11 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 300 block of Seth Child Road for speeding, racing on highways and no proof of insurance.
Ashley Hammond, 35, Manhattan, was cited Oct. 13 at Wal-Mart, 101 Bluemont Ave., for petty theft.
David Ebert, 60, Manhattan, was cited Oct. 10 at the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and South 10th Street for following too closely.