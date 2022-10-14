OCT. 14 ARRESTS

  • Dalton Matthew Rizzo, 25, 2051 Kerr Drive No. R1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Sreya Grace Kemling, 21, 500 Rio Hondo Way No. 201, for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
  • Taime Lyn Staatz, 54, homeless, for probation violation. Held on $52,000 bond.
  • Carson David Hughes, 22, 918 Bertrand Street, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
  • Jamison Dile Richie, 21, 2303 Candlewood Drive No. 7, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Teena Deniece Whitmore, 39, 1920 Morning Glory Drive, for probation violation. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Veron Mach Davis, 23, 911 Bertrand St., for theft of property or services and probation violation. Held on $4,000 bond.
  • Robin Marie Mailhot, 57, Woonsocket, Rhode Island, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond posted.
  • Dytwon Diodquin Oscar, 19, Junction City, for probation violation and failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.