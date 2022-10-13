Police report for Oct. 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSGregory Russel McCoy, 24, Herington, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.Anthony Ray Moss, 55, Salina, for failure to appear. Released on $1,108 bond.Francis Hekekia III, 35, Junction City, for violating protection order, domestic battery, assault and criminal threat. Released on $10,000 bond.Cedric Jounas Wilson, 41, Homeless, for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal threat against a law enforcement officer. Held on $7,000 bond.Caleb Joaquin Perry, 31, 1331 Flint Hills Place, for domestic battery. Held on $5,000 bond.German Gerlad Butler, 41, homeless, for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.Elias Noa, 62, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.Justin Ray Bowley, 36, Wellington, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.Delante Karon Madden, 26, Platte City, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assault Threat Crime Criminal Law Police Officer Violation Bond Aggravated Assault Justin Ray Bowley More from this section U.S. Hospitals Under Strain as ER Wait Times Lengthen Kidney Stones Can Be Excruciating. New Treatment Blasts Them Away, No Anesthesia Needed +20 Affordable Cities With the Most 6-Figure Jobs Latest News MHS boys' soccer falls 1-0 to Trinity K-State soccer falls to Texas Tech 1-0 K-State volleyball swept by No. 1 Texas With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Live music, fundraisers, trunk or treat and more State group recommends school districts drop 'Indian'-related branding, mascots RCPD reports two more fentanyl overdoses involving minors Police report for Oct. 13, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVaughn's injury status unknown following Iowa State winNonprofit buys Wareham Opera House, explores renovations for performance venueFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingBill Snyder's birthday and a strange coincidenceWhitney Port devastated after father-in-law's deathNo. 1 Manhattan stomps No. 5 JC 44-7 to claim league title17-year-old boy arrested at MHS for July gun-related incidentBruce Weber takes analyst job with Big Ten NetworkRCPD reports two more fentanyl overdoses involving minorsOUR NEIGHBORS | Pastor brings desire to comfort to new position at funeral home Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.