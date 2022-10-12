ARRESTS

  • Austin Kirk Swafford, 38, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Amy Jean Roth, 38, 427 Leavenworth St., for forgery, theft of property and possession of stolen property value. Held on $4,000 bond.
  • Jacob Scott Griffith, 31, 821 North 11th St. No. 1, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.