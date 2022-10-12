Austin Kirk Swafford, 38, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $1,000 bond.
Amy Jean Roth, 38, 427 Leavenworth St., for forgery, theft of property and possession of stolen property value. Held on $4,000 bond.
Jacob Scott Griffith, 31, 821 North 11th St. No. 1, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of S. Elm St. in Ogden. It was reported a construction company's container was broken into and several thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of N. Kansas St. in Leonardville. A 53-year-old man reported a Guild electric guitar, a Colt New Dakota .357 revolver, and a Ruger .22 revolver were stolen from his unoccupied residence. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden. A 24-year-old woman and Cornerstone of Care reported a 14-year-old man stole a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $20,000. The car was later recovered in Junction City and the suspect was taken into custody by the Junction City Police Department.