Joshua Adam Jones, 32, 416 S 4th St; Manhattan Emergency Shelter, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Brandon Lee Kittrell, 25, Salina, for probation violation. Confined on $750.00 bond.
Dalton Paul Christensen, 21, 1427 Legore Lane, for Assault, criminal damage to property. Released on $1,500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Jack Bowers, 18, Manhattan, Possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at the 1800 block of Anderson Ave.
Antonio Gruenbacher, 19, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at the 2200 Block of Anderson Ave.
Jermaine Barnett, 25, Ogden, for possession of marijuana at Anderson Ave and N Seth Child Road.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of College Heights Circle. in Manhattan. A 71-year-old reported an unknown suspect stole an upright freezer full of food items from her driveway. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:43 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Woodway Drive. in Manhattan. Blattner Energy reported an unknown suspect stole a Honda generator from the bed of a truck. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.