Lajacquette Rachelle Davis, 38, 2556 Candle Crest Circle, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Joshua Christopher McCormick, 37, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Jacqueline Ray Buhrle, 17, 4620 Eureka Drive, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Luke Johnson, 19, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while at 1100 block of Moro Street.
INCIDENTS
Police arrested Tobias Cade Becker, 21, 7285 Cedar Creek Road, after officers said he hit a 21-year-old woman. Officers filed a report for domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 10:15 a.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported Becker hit her and broke her cell phone. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Becker was arrested in connection for criminal damage to property. He was also arrested for an additional count of criminal damage to property, interference with LEO, and stalking in connection with an incident around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for kicking in the door to the same victim's residence causing $500 worth of damage and resisting arrest. Becker remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $8,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old woman reported her Apple watch was stolen from her car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. The watch was later recovered via GPS in the 300 block of 11th Street in Ogden. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of N. Manhattan in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported his 1911 A1 Tanker 45ACP handgun was stolen from the trunk of his car on Oct. 8 while in the parking lot of Dirty Dawgs. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.