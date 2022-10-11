ARRESTS

  • Lajacquette Rachelle Davis, 38, 2556 Candle Crest Circle, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Joshua Christopher McCormick, 37, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Jacqueline Ray Buhrle, 17, 4620 Eureka Drive, for battery. Released, no bond posted.