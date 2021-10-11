ARRESTS
- Christopher Thomas Waldrop, 53, 2000 Hayes Drive, for failure to appear, operating a vehicle without registration and an uninsured vehicle. Free on $400 bond.
- Karl Ray Drown, 24, 717 Ratone St., for aggravated criminal sodomy. Exceptionally cleared.
- Wesley William Graves, 19, 6220 Tumbleweed Terrace, for battery. Free on $500 bond.
- Destiny Dawn Neumayer Walli, 29, St. George, for failure to appear. Free on $750 bond.
- Kyrianna Lashae Johnson, 22, Junction City, for probation violation. Free, no bond listed.
- Jordan James Krugle, 26, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free, no bond listed.
- Michael Corey Peterson, 32, Herington, for two counts of theft of property/services. Free, no bond listed.
- Myriah Amber Ordoyne, 26, Wichita, for failure to appear. Free, no bond listed.
- Daviyon Terrell Williams, 19, Topeka, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Makenzie Ashlyn Smith, 19, 2001 Anderson Ave., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Richard Scott Miller, 46, 19253 Old Highway 18, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
- Marcus Tyrone Cutler, 27, 1117 N. 11th St. C, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Louis Henry Velez Jr., 62, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 309, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
- Michael Earl Dunlap, 44, Sacramento, Calif., for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Brooklyn Cowan, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Jacob Linden, 20, Overland Park, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Malik Freese, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, unlawful use of license and interfering with public official at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Brett Tilton, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public at 1000 Bluemont Ave. South Alley.
- Justin Watkins, 22, Lawrence, for possession of an open container in public at 1000 Bluemont Ave. South Alley.
- Thomas Biery, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at North 11th and Bertrand streets.
- Gavin Koch, 19, Clifton, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at North 11th and Bertrand streets.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:22 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Buttonwood Drive in Manhattan. A 48-year-old woman reported an unknown person threw a brick at her car causing scratches to the paint and shattering the rear window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lobdell Drive in Manhattan. A 28-year-old woman reported she ordered a buffet table online that was never delivered. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,060. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:32 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Emerald Circle in Manhattan. Dell reported an unknown person stole a laptop from the front porch of the home that it had been delivered to. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $2,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:12 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Fifth Street and Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2006 Hyundai Tuscon driven by Emma Beamer, 20, of Manhattan had hit a tricyclist, Edith Patulski, 80, of Manhattan. Beamer was issued a citation for an improper left turn. Patulski was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to her legs and released later the same day.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South 10th Street in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his unoccupied room and stole cash. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $3,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 11:25 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Third Place in Manhattan. Hy-Vee reported a 48-year-old woman stole numerous food items. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $730.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 6:24 p.m Sunday in the 400 block of North Main Street in Riley. A 40-year-old man reported an unknown person stole cash, ammunition, two Dewalt hand tools and a cooler with beer inside from his truck while parked at a gas station. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,395. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.