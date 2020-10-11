ARRESTS
• Austin Orion Hernandez, 23, 2115 Elm Lane #B, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Crystal Marie Jaimez, 28, Ogden, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Brandon Lee Kittrell, 24, Ogden, for parole violation. Free on $750 bond.
• Montrell Dshone Vassar, 19, 624 Bluemont Ave., for murder in the second degree. Confined on $500,000 bond.
• William Charles Haman, 32, 212 S. 5th St. #A, for forgery. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• John Logal Leroy Galloway, 28, 1000 Yuma St. #1, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $43,000 bond.