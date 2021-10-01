Lyle Reginal Henderson, 39, Salina, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined with no bond listed.
Jessica Marie Haman, 38, 212 S. 5th St. A, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate and possession of substance in KSA. Free on $2,000 bond.
David John Fernandez, 46, 431 S. 5th St., for failure to appear. Confined with no bond listed.
James Robert Baugh, 67, 2025 Little Kitten Ave. Room 105, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Kamahl Matthew Bobian, 27, 2441 Buttonwood Drive, for probation violation. Confined with no bond listed.
John Lee Francis, 31, Topeka, for parole violation. Free with no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. A 49-year-old woman reported an unknown person fraudulently made charges on her Cash App. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $983. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person took a package with medical supplies that was delivered to her residence. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and vehicle burglary at 9:21 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 10th St. & Fremont St. Two 22-year-old men and a 21-year-old man reported a known woman took miscellaneous items from the victims. The estimated total loss from both cases is estimated to be $570. All reported items were later recovered.
In an update to a Tuesday shooting, police said Larry Wurtz, 69, of Manhattan shot a family member, according to a report requested by The Mercury. Officers responded to a call at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Roblyer Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd north of Randolph. Two handguns were involved in the shooting. Wurtz was arrested for aggravated battery and attempted aggravated robbery.