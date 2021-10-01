ARRESTS

  • Lyle Reginal Henderson, 39, Salina, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined with no bond listed.
  • Jessica Marie Haman, 38, 212 S. 5th St. A, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate and possession of substance in KSA. Free on $2,000 bond.
  • David John Fernandez, 46, 431 S. 5th St., for failure to appear. Confined with no bond listed.
  • James Robert Baugh, 67, 2025 Little Kitten Ave. Room 105, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Kamahl Matthew Bobian, 27, 2441 Buttonwood Drive, for probation violation. Confined with no bond listed.
  • John Lee Francis, 31, Topeka, for parole violation. Free with no bond posted.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 10:53 a.m. Thursday. A 49-year-old woman reported an unknown person fraudulently made charges on her Cash App. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $983. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 3:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person took a package with medical supplies that was delivered to her residence. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for burglary and vehicle burglary at 9:21 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 10th St. & Fremont St. Two 22-year-old men and a 21-year-old man reported a known woman took miscellaneous items from the victims. The estimated total loss from both cases is estimated to be $570. All reported items were later recovered.
  • In an update to a Tuesday shooting, police said Larry Wurtz, 69, of Manhattan shot a family member, according to a report requested by The Mercury. Officers responded to a call at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Roblyer Road off of Tuttle Creek Blvd north of Randolph. Two handguns were involved in the shooting. Wurtz was arrested for aggravated battery and attempted aggravated robbery.