Keaton Robert Collie, 22, 2260 Westchester Drive No. 2, for criminal restraint. Held on $2,000 bond.
Philip Thomas Rose, 30, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Kevin Dewayne Robinson, 29, 53 Corey Place, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Nathaniel R. Stauffer, 23, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
Cameron Francis Fisher, 30, 1367 Flint Hills Place, for violating protection order. Held on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 8:30 a.m Tuesday in the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan. Dairy Queen reported the restaurant was broken into through the back door and a safe with cash inside was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 11:15 a.m Tuesday in the 300 block of Dix Dr. in Manhattan. A 35-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole the numbers off a financial card. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:30 a.m Tuesday in the 2300 block of Skyvue Ln. in Manhattan. A 61-year-old man reported the catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from his vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his black 2019 Yongfu moped was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his Xbox Series X was stolen from his residence. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.