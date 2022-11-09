ARRESTS

  • Keaton Robert Collie, 22, 2260 Westchester Drive No. 2, for criminal restraint. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • Philip Thomas Rose, 30, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Kevin Dewayne Robinson, 29, 53 Corey Place, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Nathaniel R. Stauffer, 23, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
  • Cameron Francis Fisher, 30, 1367 Flint Hills Place, for violating protection order. Held on $6,000 bond.