Elijah Samuel Herrig, 22, 610 N. 4th St. No. 119, for driving while suspended, failure to appear and driving without vehicle liability insurance. Released on $810 bond.
Nathan Ryan George, 19, Junction City, for contributing to a child's misconduct. Confined on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:33 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his Dewalt Sawzall, Hackzall, nailgun, cutout tool, XR Drill, SDS Drill, grinder, multi-tool, planer, 60 volt and 5 amp batteries, a Hilt nailgun, and a glass rosary necklace from his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of S. 16th St. in Manhattan. A 46-year-old man reported an unknown person broke a window on his parked camper. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:18 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Effingham St. in Manhattan. A 47-year-old woman reported an unknown person entered a garage and stole jewelry, a violin, cash and a gun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:00 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported an unknown person took her wallet containing financial cards and cash while she was shopping in Walmart. The wallet was found and returned to the victim but the cash was missing. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,600.
Officers filed a report for rape at 5:37 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a 20-year-old man known to her raped her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.