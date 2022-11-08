Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 24, Topeka, for probation violation. Held on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Twelfth St. in Ogden. A 34-year-old man reported his enclosed trailer was broken into and Dewalt saws, sanders, drills, and hand tools were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported his car was keyed on the passenger side door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Judson St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported his Glock 34 with a red dot sight, Surefire X300U light, Tricon blacked-out iron sights, and after-market trigger was stolen from his residence. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.