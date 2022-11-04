Antonio William Hayes, 22, homeless, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Edgar David Diaz Del Valle, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Cassandra Potter, 50, 53 Corey Place, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
Jason John Harris Jr, 27, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $310 bond.
Kordell Leon Harding, 29, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $13,000 bond.
Hanna I Whitnack, 15, 1002 Pottawatomie Court, for aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Audrey Teneyck, 18, Edmond, for possession of marijuana and liquor purchase/consumption 18-20 years while at 3700 block Fort Riley Boulevard.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. and Manhattan High School. A 17-year-old boy reported a 15-year-old girl kicked him in the head multiple times and punched him during school. Hanna Whitnack, 15, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of S. Elm St. in Ogden. Habitat for Humanity reported Dewalt and Milwaukee saws, chargers, air nailers, and other miscellaneous tools were stolen from a trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of S. 4th St. in Manhattan. A 17-year-old boy reported he was jumped by multiple unknown men who took his debit card and punched and kicked him. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of rib and abdominal injuries. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.