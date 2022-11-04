ARRESTS

  • Antonio William Hayes, 22, homeless, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Edgar David Diaz Del Valle, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Cassandra Potter, 50, 53 Corey Place, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Jason John Harris Jr, 27, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $310 bond.
  • Kordell Leon Harding, 29, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $13,000 bond.
  • Hanna I Whitnack, 15, 1002 Pottawatomie Court, for aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.