Austin Douglas Brummett Brown, 28, 6030 Tuttle Terrace No. 22, for probation violation and three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Austin Lee Korszeniewski, 23, 515 Vattier St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Taylor Nicole Reyes, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, for probation violation. Released on $484.64 bond.
Micah Daniel Pilgrim, 29, 1719 Colorado St. B, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Shannon Lee Oros, 35, 1014 Bluemont Ave., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $461 bond.
Colton Brain Magnuson, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of N. 8th St. in Manhattan. A 33-year-old woman reported an unknown person damaged her garage door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. Walmart reported an unknown person stole a television and a Shark vacuum. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $620. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.