Andrea Lynn McCann, 36, 629 Moro St. No. 9, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Hunter Alexander Arter, 21, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Frederick Thomas Whitmore, 45, Leonardville, for two counts of domestic battery and intimidation of witness or victim. Released on $6,000 bond.
Brent Scott Jones, 39, Lawrence, for parole violation. Confined on $750 bond.
Scott Albert Pittenger, 35, homeless, for domestic battery, theft of property or services and intimidation of witness or victim. Confined on $6,000 bond.
Kawana Alexandria Sharp, 33, Asheville, North Carolina, for forgery and unlawfully obtaining prescription drug. Released on $3,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Zhoee Lopez, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:21 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of E. Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. ICT Capital Development and Investments, Icon Structures, and a 32-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a business and stole a red Milwaukee hammer drill. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $680.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:08 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his black Trek hybrid bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his orange Diamondback bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 5:12 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Magnolia Ln. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his truck and stole miscellaneous Milwaukee tools. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $550.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:14 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Kearney St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his black Kawasaki KLX250 motorcycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan. A 34-year-old woman reported a 23-year-old man threatened her with a handgun.