Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Wreath Ave. in Manhattan. A 64-year-old man reported his truck was broken into and his Springfield 9mm and $420 cash was stolen. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 54-year-old man reported his white, red, and black 29-speed Genesis bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $775. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Effingham St. in Manhattan. Phoenix Renovation reported a 34-year-old man stole a red Honda EU2000 generator from a job site. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Anderson and Denison Avenues in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Ashley Teneyck, 29, of Manhattan had been waiting at a traffic light to head south on Denison Ave. She started to drive after the light turned green and hit a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Angela Gura, 40, of Manhattan sitting in front of her. Gura had been waiting on the cars in front of her to start driving and Teneyck had looked off the road before hitting Gura. Gura was transported to Via Christi for treatment of head, neck, and back pain. Teneyck was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property shortly before midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of College Ave. A 22-year-old man reported an 18-year-old man broke his car's driver and passenger-side windows with a tire iron after an altercation between the two.