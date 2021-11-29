ARRESTS
- Sharlita Lei Lani Richardson, 48, Clarksville, Tennessee, for driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Released on $500 bond.
- Nathen Alan Johnson, 23, Kyle, Texas, for failure to appear. Released on $304 bond.
- Joshua Edward Stepney, 32, 620 Kearney St. B, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
- Israel Taylor Green, 26, 1201 Yuma St., for driving while suspended and operating vehicle without registration. Released on $500 bond.
- Olivia S. Lour, 17, 2029 Beck St., for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted
- Ryan Timothy Inglett, 35, 513 Stone Drive, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
- Joseph Shawn Petty, 41, 2638 Stagg Hill Road, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Antonio Davinci Young, 39, 1013 Pottawatomie Court, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
- Gabriel Hughes, 18, Solomon, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar at 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man stole his Apple MacBook Air computer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into their car through a passenger side window and stole a Colt 1911 .45 handgun, and financial and identification cards. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Shadowridge Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 88-year-old man. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan. A 63-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his blue 2008 Yamaha scooter. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Stallion Cir. in Ogden. A 31-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke into her car and stole a rose gold diamond ring and a white gold black diamond ring. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. Waters True Value reported a 32-year-old man stole a 14” Stihl concrete saw. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Rio Hondo Way in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his black Taurus 1911 handgun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:31 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Judson St. in Manhattan. Genesis Plumbing and a 33-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a company truck and stole Milwaukee M18 tool combo set to include a screw gun, hammer drill, sawzaw, skill saw, angle grinders and flashlight; Milwaukee M12 and M18 rapid chargers, crimp tool, charger radio, toilet auger, air pump, bandsaw, expansion tool and three stackable storage bins; and a Dewalt socket set and storage bins. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. Waters True Value reported a 32-year-old man had not returned a rented 14” Stihl concrete saw. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,500.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of N. 4th St. in and Humboldt St. in Manhattan. Manhattan Running Company reported an unknown person stole an inflatable turkey, a Honda Run Quiet generator and a Monster Bluetooth speaker. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,250. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E. Kansas Ave. in Riley. A 52-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her black 2009 16 ft. flatbed trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,525. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Hillcrest Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 85-year-old woman. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of El Paso Ln. in Manhattan. A 54-year-old man reported an unknown person cut off and stole the catalytic converter from his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.