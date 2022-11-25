ARRESTS

  • Gretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 2040 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Tiffany Dawn Ryals, 30, 1126 Fremont St., for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond
  • Justin Alan Brown, 33, 1917 Hayes Drive, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
  • Jordan Eric Kimbrough, 29, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Held on $1,500 bond.
  • Ava Kathryn Roark, 16, 2040 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery. Released, no bond posted.
  • Jonathan Paul White, 31, 430 Moro St. No. 1, for parole violation. Held on $500 bond.