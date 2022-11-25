Police report for Nov. 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSGretchen Leigh Roark, 49, 2040 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.Tiffany Dawn Ryals, 30, 1126 Fremont St., for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bondJustin Alan Brown, 33, 1917 Hayes Drive, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.Jordan Eric Kimbrough, 29, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Held on $1,500 bond.Ava Kathryn Roark, 16, 2040 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery. Released, no bond posted.Jonathan Paul White, 31, 430 Moro St. No. 1, for parole violation. Held on $500 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section White House Urges COVID Booster Shots Again, Citing Effectiveness All That Vaping Might Damage Your Smile +20 The Best U.S. Cities to Find a Starter Home Latest News Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons KBI: Marysville man arrested for killing wife Division leaders, US Sen. Moran serve Thanksgiving meals at Fort Riley James Kepple named new municipal judge for Manhattan as Caffey retires Two injured after Thanksgiving night crash that closed Seth Child Road Police report for Nov. 25, 2022 Adidas investigating Kanye West over accusations of inappropriate behavior 3 MHS volleyball players earn learn honors Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMHS beats Derby in comeback fashion to reach state title gameFROM THE PUBLISHER | Half a lifetime ago34 years after last state title, Indians have another chance at historyFormer Junction City resident sentenced to 51.6 years in prisonK-177 is open south of Manhattan until MarchMHS to take on Gardner-Edgerton for 6A state titleManhattan man accused of murdering wife set for June trialSTATE BOUND: Wamego advances to 1st state championship gameWamego set for Bishop Miege showdown in state championship gameOUR NEIGHBORS | Quilter turns 'relaxing' hobby into grand champion award at state fair Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.