Howard Alexander Horton, 34, 2216 Claflin Road No. 24, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Richard Stacy Branch Jr, 33, Axtell, for burglary and theft of property or services. Confined on $2,500 bond.
Ari Xavier Harris, 24, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Ashley Nicole Skilling, 33, Gridley, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 37, Alta Vista, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Judy Wiebe, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1100 block of North Manhattan.
Levi Bradley, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1100 block of North Manhattan.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:34 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. A 69-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her 2004 Dodge Dakota. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.
Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for giving a worthless check and theft at 3:32 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Fort Riley Lane in Manhattan. A 42- and a 57-year-old man reported a 32-year-old man paid for jewelry, coins and furniture from an auction with a check written from a closed bank account. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,490.
Police on Monday arrested Taylor Christian Morris, 30, 501 Stone Drive No. 1314, for aggravated domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Officers filed a report at 5:50 p.m. Monday in Manhattan after a 33-year-old woman reported Morris injured her. Morris is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on a $14,000 bond.