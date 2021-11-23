ARRESTS

  • Howard Alexander Horton, 34, 2216 Claflin Road No. 24, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Richard Stacy Branch Jr, 33, Axtell, for burglary and theft of property or services. Confined on $2,500 bond.
  • Ari Xavier Harris, 24, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Ashley Nicole Skilling, 33, Gridley, for parole violation. Released, no bond posted.
  • Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 37, Alta Vista, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

  • Judy Wiebe, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1100 block of North Manhattan.
  • Levi Bradley, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1100 block of North Manhattan.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for theft at 10:34 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. A 69-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her 2004 Dodge Dakota. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

  • Officers filed a report for giving a worthless check and theft at 3:32 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Fort Riley Lane in Manhattan. A 42- and a 57-year-old man reported a 32-year-old man paid for jewelry, coins and furniture from an auction with a check written from a closed bank account. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,490.
  • Police on Monday arrested Taylor Christian Morris, 30, 501 Stone Drive No. 1314, for aggravated domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Officers filed a report at 5:50 p.m. Monday in Manhattan after a 33-year-old woman reported Morris injured her. Morris is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on a $14,000 bond.