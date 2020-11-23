ARRESTS
- Izak Stephanus Schoeman, 34, Seneca, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Higinio Nehsa Concepcion Smith, 35, 1717 Winne Drive, for probation violation and two failures to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.
- Cameron Taylor Cole, 20, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Diana Irene Johnson Patterson, 62, 701 Osage St., for seven counts of shoplifting. Released on $2,500 bond.
- Gunther Quade Tinoco, 23, 1623 Pierre St., for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- A 61-year-old woman reported someone damaged the hood of her vehicle. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Yuma Street at 4:36 p.m. Friday. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
- A 79-year-old man reported someone broke into a storage unit and stole a black Starlite trailer. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 400 block of McCall Road at 4:33 p.m. Friday. The estimated total loss is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Dillons, Navy Federal Credit Union and a 28-year-old man reported someone entered a car and stole a Fossil wallet and a Sony A6400 Digital Camera, then used a debit car from the stolen wallet at Dillons. Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and theft in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street at 8:12 a.m. Saturday. The estimated total loss is $1,580. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 20-year-old man reported someone stole his white 2008 Chevrolet Cruze. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue at 10:42 a.m. Saturday. The estimated total loss is $17,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 42-year-old man reported a 38-year-old man he knew threatened him with a knife. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 2:23 a.m. Sunday.
- A 21-year-old man allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at 7:24 a.m. Sunday. Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said it wouldn’t release additional information.
- A 20-year-old man reported someone stole a MacBook laptop, textbooks and an Under Armour backpack from his car. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1100 block of Kearney Street at 8:24 a.m. Sunday. The estimated total loss is $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 26-year-old man reported someone stole a black S&W M&P 9mm handgun and a gray DJI Mavic Pro drone with accessories. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2500 block of Bellerive Drive at 3:13 p.m. Sunday. The estimated total loss is $2,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 20-year-old man reported someone stole his matte black Moma 8 speed mountain bicycle. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1200 block of Bertrand Street at 6:47 p.m. Sunday. The estimated total loss is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.