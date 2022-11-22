Police report for Nov. 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSamantha Jane Harris, 37, 1218 Bertrand St., for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $12,040 bond.NOTICESTO APPEARKatelyn Hinick, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.Kevin Kilner, 21, Manhattan, for sale of alcohol to a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.Isaac Hagans, 24, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while at McCain Lane and Claflin Road.Devaughn Gordon, 26, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while at College Avenue and Himes Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tubby Manhattan Sports Bar Catering Law Criminal Law Marijuana Alcohol Kevin Kilner Isaac Hagans More from this section +16 Disney rides that don't exist anymore +26 25 endangered animals that only live in America Federal Student Loan Forbearance Extended Yet Again Latest News Trial set for former USD 383 nurse charged with 27 counts of child sex crimes Manhattan man accused of murdering wife set for June trial Riley County police board works out details of RCPD director contract Fort Riley soldier sentenced to 60 days, probation in child sex case K-State looking for 14th-straight win versus a competitive KU team No. 21 Tx Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948 MHS to take on Gardner-Edgerton for 6A state title OUR NEIGHBORS | Quilter turns 'relaxing' hobby into grand champion award at state fair Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBishop Stadium endzone to say 'Ogden' rather than 'Indians'MHS beats Derby in comeback fashion to reach state title gamePolice arrest Manhattan teen for choking classmate with phone cordUSD 383 will not continue Indian discussion; Bishop endzone to retain wordFormer Junction City resident sentenced to 51.6 years in prisonManhattan man, Colorado woman die in head-on collision on I-70Several former Wildcats drafted by XFLCity approves Aggieville commercial project on lot behind Kite'sHearing set for Sylvesters in Pott Co. unlawful sex with student caseMHS football to face Derby again with state title appearance on the line Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.