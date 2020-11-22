ARRESTS
• Dondi Dion Walker, 50, Topeka, for aggravated escape from custody while being held for a felony. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Adrian Patton Keeling, 40, homeless, for failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Andrew Lee Smith, 42, St. George, for direct contempt of court and three counts of failure to appear. Confined with $0 bond.
• Jessica Marie Haman, 37, 212 S. 5th St., for distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin/certain stimulants, distribution of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Douglas Wayne Mock Jr., 59, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Rebecka Ann Shepherd, 23, 2215 College Ave. D204, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.