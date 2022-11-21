Marina Marroquin, 32 , 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 298, for driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without registration or expired tags, DUI, and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $4,000 bond.
Taylor Leeann Carr, 30, 2109 Anderson Ave., for DUI and failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Rasha Ali M Alshehre, 33, 3120 Lundin Drive No. 11, for DUI. Released o. $750 bond.
Matthew Ryan Muse, 44, homeless, for criminal damage to property. Held on $1,000 bond.
Cameron Anthony Fisher, 23, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Garrett Lee Berg, 25, Fort Riley, for DUI and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Released on $1,500 bond.
Katherine Elizabeth Suther, 22, 1724 Pierre St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Carlton Heinz Hollifield, 60, 516 Pierre St., for probation violation. Released on $258 bond.
John Maynerd Zeller, 80, 5741 West 76th St., for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
Andrew Lee Graves, 18, 414 Osage St. No. 6, for domestic battery. Held on $3,000 bond.
Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 43, Leavenworth, for battery. Held on $750 bond.
Alvin James Mason, 38, Kansas City, Mo., for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Kellie Ilene Stockton, 26, 1528 University Drive, for revocation of probation. Released on $275 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Joseph G
riffiths, 34, for possession of drug paraphernalia while at 1900 block of North Seth Child Road.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Short Stop reported a 44-year-old man broke out a storefront window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Matthew Muse, 44, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal damage to property. He was issued a total bond of $1,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene had been driving north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when she drove through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth St. and hit a southbound 2017 Hyundai Tuscon driven by Maggie Barbe, 19, of Manhattan head-on as she turned onto Leavenworth St. Barbe was transported to Via Christi for treatment of head pain. Litke was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
Police arrested Kevin Dewayne Robinson, 29, homeless, for burglary after officers said he stole a number of items from a woman’s home. Officers filed a report at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan. A 52-year-old woman reported Robinson broke into her house through a window and stole two Sony televisions, clothing, earbud headphones, jewelry, and miscellaneous sports memorabilia. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Robinson remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $10,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of University Dr. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man reported a 31-year-old man pointed a handgun and the woman and damaged a door to her residence that is owned by the 60-year-old man. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $300.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Scenic Dr. and Miller Pkwy. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2018 Kia Soul driven by David Labombarbe, 36, of Manhattan had been north on Scenic when an unknown southbound vehicle entered his lane causing Labombarbe to swerve, leave the west side of the roadway, hit a road sign, and stop down an embankment. Labombarbe was transported to Via Christi for treatment of leg,