ARRESTS

  • Marina Marroquin, 32 , 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 298, for driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without registration or expired tags, DUI, and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $4,000 bond.
  • Taylor Leeann Carr, 30, 2109 Anderson Ave., for DUI and failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
  • Rasha Ali M Alshehre, 33, 3120 Lundin Drive No. 11, for DUI. Released o. $750 bond.
  • Matthew Ryan Muse, 44, homeless, for criminal damage to property. Held on $1,000 bond.
  • Cameron Anthony Fisher, 23, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Garrett Lee Berg, 25, Fort Riley, for DUI and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Katherine Elizabeth Suther, 22, 1724 Pierre St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Carlton Heinz Hollifield, 60, 516 Pierre St., for probation violation. Released on $258 bond.
  • John Maynerd Zeller, 80, 5741 West 76th St., for DUI. Held on $1,500 bond.
  • Andrew Lee Graves, 18, 414 Osage St. No. 6, for domestic battery. Held on $3,000 bond.
  • Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 43, Leavenworth, for battery. Held on $750 bond.
  • Alvin James Mason, 38, Kansas City, Mo., for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Kellie Ilene Stockton, 26, 1528 University Drive, for revocation of probation. Released on $275 bond.