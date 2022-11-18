Robert Lee Grimes, 30, 3000 Tuttle Creek Boulevard, for stalking and harass by telecom device. Released on $6,000 bond.
Alapeti Manuel Ware Jr, 19, 2412 Buttonwood Drive, for criminal damage to property. Held on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Police arrested Jason Wanye Konkright, 42, Leonardville, for criminal damage to property after officers said he rammed a vehicle off the road. Officers filed a report at 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of N. Arizona St. in Leonardville. A 29-year-old woman reported Konkright used his vehicle to push her vehicle approximately 30 feet off the road, then smashed the windshield. Konkright was released from jail a total bond of $4,000.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 12 p.m. Thursday. A 25-year-old man reported a woman he knew used his credit card without permission. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. Acme Global Industries Inc. and a 40-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man trespassed into Acme Gift, then broke the business's back glass door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900. Jack Johnson, 21, of Manhattan was issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.