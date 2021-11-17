Sly Whitfield, 59, 321 Brookway Drive, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Shelbie Louise Durham, 24, 1111 Vattier St., for failure to appear. Released on $208 bond.
Genevie Christian Larose, 34, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $200 bond.
Anna Linda Faith Jolyen Wilson, 21, 1016 Moro St., for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 26, Wamego, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Rhonda Lynette Rand, 51, 1630 Humboldt St., for driving while a habitual violator. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his black Specialist Hard Rock 2007 21-speed bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan. Colorado Plaza Apartments reported an unknown person damaged a window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. A 43-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his RV and stole an LG Roku television, a Craftsman screw gun, and a Mastercraft cordless drill and cordless screw gun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $538. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery and theft at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1101 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan. Dillons and a 28-year-old man reported a 57-year-old woman and 59-year-old man under rung items at the self-checkout and left the store. The 28-year-old man who was working security at the store, made contact with the 59-year-old man who pulled out a handgun on him. The people then left in a 2002 black Ford Taurus. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for rape at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported a 22-year-old man known to her raped her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.