Police report for Nov. 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 ARRESTSChristian Brian Hayden, 27, 1621 Leavenworth St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.Jazzlyn Marie Jones, 16, 1001 Pottawatomie Court, for battery. Released, no bond posted.Nicholas Patrick Goodyard Davies, 20, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $1,500 bond.Adam Krzystof, 27, 3004 Tamarak Drive, for violating protection order. Released on $5,000 bond.Siley Loarraine Thomas, 16, 2111 Northview Drive, for aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.Aaron James Flower, 45, Homeless, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.Lachayla Monet Dotson, 23, 2400 Hobbs Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.Malachi James Sims, 20, Hutchinson, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.