ARRESTS

  • Christian Brian Hayden, 27, 1621 Leavenworth St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Jazzlyn Marie Jones, 16, 1001 Pottawatomie Court, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
  • Nicholas Patrick Goodyard Davies, 20, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $1,500 bond.
  • Adam Krzystof, 27, 3004 Tamarak Drive, for violating protection order. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Siley Loarraine Thomas, 16, 2111 Northview Drive, for aggravated battery. Released, no bond posted.
  • Aaron James Flower, 45, Homeless, for failure to appear. Held, no bond listed.
  • Lachayla Monet Dotson, 23, 2400 Hobbs Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Malachi James Sims, 20, Hutchinson, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.