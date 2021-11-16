Caitlin Jade Pretzer, 28, 821 Vattier St., for failure to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.
Raul Maldonado, 26, St. George, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Joshua Cunningham, 21, Joplin, Mo., for possession of an open container in public at 1113 Moro St.
Gregory Garner, 26, Wamego, for possession of marijuana at Osage Street and N. Juliette Avenue.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Twelfth St. in Ogden. Habitat For Humanity reported an unknown person damaged a window on a construction site. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 60-year-old woman reported an unknown person called her saying her Amazon account was hacked and she needed to purchase gift cards and provide them to the caller as a remedy. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her rose gold Apple iPhone 11 Pro on Nov. 13. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.