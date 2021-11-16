ARRESTS

  • Caitlin Jade Pretzer, 28, 821 Vattier St., for failure to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.
  • Raul Maldonado, 26, St. George, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.

NOTICES TO APPEAR

  • Joshua Cunningham, 21, Joplin, Mo., for possession of an open container in public at 1113 Moro St.
  • Gregory Garner, 26, Wamego, for possession of marijuana at Osage Street and N. Juliette Avenue.

INCIDENTS

  • Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Twelfth St. in Ogden. Habitat For Humanity reported an unknown person damaged a window on a construction site. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 60-year-old woman reported an unknown person called her saying her Amazon account was hacked and she needed to purchase gift cards and provide them to the caller as a remedy. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
  • Officers filed a report for theft at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her rose gold Apple iPhone 11 Pro on Nov. 13. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

