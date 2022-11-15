Sarah Denise Nevills, 29, 412 N. 11th St. No. 6, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Elisha Lee Ann Pittman, 41, 2173 Patricia Place, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
Jerry Dale Koontz Jr, 53, Loveland, Colo., for driving while suspended. Released on $1,000 bond.
Michael Eugene Powell Jr, 27, Ogden, for probation violation. Released on $453 bond.
Grady William Daniel Nadeau, 28, 1723 Colorado St, for attempted theft of property or services. Released on $2,000 bond.
Rick James Stradtner, 44, 300 N. 5th St. No. 4E, for failure to appear. Held on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Julian Evans, 21, Junction City, for possession of marijuana while at 3800 block of Fort Riley Boulevard.
Sadie James, 19, Salina, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan on November 14, 2022, around 9:45 p.m. American Legion and Blue Sky LLC reported the establishment was broken into and an ATM and safe inside were also broken into and the cash inside both, around $4,800, was stolen. Damage to the establishment doors, ATM, and safe resulted in around $3,300 of additional loss. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property (domestic-related) at 9 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 36-year-old man reported a 23-year-old woman damaged multiple items inside his residence resulting in an approximate loss of $1,000. Lachayla Dotson, 23, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal damage to property. She remains in Riley County Jail on a total bond of $2,000.