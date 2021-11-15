ARRESTS
- Toni Leigh Lowry, 40, 4505 Freeman Road, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Austin Bradley Rowzer, 28, 605 Leavenworth St., for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
- Jonathan Bradley Katt, 35, 4505 Freeman Road, for theft of property or services. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- James Daniel Silva, 46, for 1605 Pierre St., for probation violation. Released on $1,00 bond.
- Jaziya Gale Destina, 17, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
- Joshua Sean Scott Pence, 21, 2216 Claflin Road, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
- Terrell Bernard Brooks, 31, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, 31, for probation violation. Released on $10,000 bond.
- Corneal Arnez Johnson, 32, 416 Fremont St., for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Mitchell Alan Jones II, 26, 1715 Poyntz Ave., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $3,500 bond.
- Jesse Jack Rogers, 38, homeless, for burglary. Confined on $2,500 bond.
- Michael Eugene Powell Jr, 26, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
- Jesse Jack Rogers, 38, homeless, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Jack Christopher Lindley, 41, 1907 Daisy Court, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Ella Deiter, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 700 block of N. Manhattan Avenue.
- Jack Dillavou, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Rock-A-Belly Bar and Deli, 718 Manhattan Ave.
- Peyton Hurla, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 785, 710 N. Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
- Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Kelly Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 90-year-old man. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 11:50 a.m. Friday. A 25-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old man known to her raped her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Danenberg Jewelers reported an unknown person stole a 14k yellow gold engagement ring on Oct. 14.
- The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 2:04 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of N. Billings St. in Riley. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 82-year-old woman. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 7:18 a.m. Sunday in the 9600 block of Fancy Creek Rd. in Randolph. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Michaela Denlinger, 26, of Topeka had rolled over. Denlinger was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka by Lifestar for treatment of her injuries.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:33 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Fifteenth St. in Ogden. A 37-year-old woman reported a 46-year-old man stole $600 cash from her.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Houston St. in Manhattan. A 35-year-old man reported a 44-year-old man stole his blue 2004 Dodge Dakota. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. The truck was later recovered in the Super 8 parking lot in Manhattan and returned to the owner.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 2:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Wayne Drive in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man reported an unknown person signed for a package without permission and stole the package containing a 27-inch Razor Raptor monitor. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.